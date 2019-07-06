Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $3.96 Million; Share Price Declined; First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Share Price Declined

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha analyzed 20,592 shares as the company's stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 431,966 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.78 million for 9.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 39,054 shares to 47,054 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 39,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman offers innovative recycling technology for polyesters – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Basic Materials Companies to Consider as Trade War Rages On – GuruFocus.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers, Genentech settle Tecentriq suit – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.