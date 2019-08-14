Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Trimmed by $2.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.73 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 41,309 shares to 49,002 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,084 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,149 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 78,005 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,958 shares. Tig Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 71,368 shares. King Wealth holds 2,818 shares. Blackrock reported 0.54% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,378 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 122,729 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 101,897 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc has 3,045 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp stated it has 5.13 million shares or 14.64% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp invested in 0.76% or 250,000 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Limited owns 86,979 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,620 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Freestone Lc has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested in 4,358 shares. Cincinnati Insur Co invested 0.68% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,540 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 670,193 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 464,684 shares. 356,300 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Stifel Fincl holds 3.22M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security owns 39,308 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 789,789 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 11,814 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.21% or 7,732 shares in its portfolio.