Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Stake in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $7.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Cna Financial Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 14.20 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $217.87. About 474,594 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Commerce Incorporated Al, Alabama-based fund reported 67,229 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 23.43 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. 393,163 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.03% stake. 8,025 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co invested in 165,083 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.57M shares. National Asset Management reported 104,099 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp invested in 3.24% or 404,705 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 15,469 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) reported 2.22M shares. 15,360 were reported by Sns Ltd Liability Company. Palisade Mgmt Limited Company Nj accumulated 35,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 438,566 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Pl by 13,524 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,134 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,361 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.