Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Aerohive Networks (HIVE); Gibraltar Capital Management Holding In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $219.44. About 13.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Partnervest Advisory Ser holds 1.48% or 18,960 shares in its portfolio. 61,071 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 37,200 shares. Kames Cap Pcl invested in 272,628 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 76,163 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 13,767 shares. Duff & Phelps Co holds 0.11% or 40,910 shares. 3,700 were reported by Westwood Mgmt Corp Il. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 525,338 shares. 22,346 were accumulated by Family Capital Tru Com. Osterweis Cap Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 135,894 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $97.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares to 51,031 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,913 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).