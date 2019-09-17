Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $4.01 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $356.73. About 340,998 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 10.19M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Millennium Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 208,968 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0% or 3,699 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 47,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 450,385 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd reported 43,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Frontier Com holds 563,724 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.07% or 14.94 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alps Advisors invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 246,297 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,327 shares to 90,796 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,064 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 76,923 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 15,411 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 164 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 102,550 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust has 800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,441 shares. Regions Fincl reported 13,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,670 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 673 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eqis Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.12% or 122,584 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 2,761 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership reported 34 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,440 shares to 44,860 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 116,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.04 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

