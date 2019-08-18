Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $6.66 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares to 100,474 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 94,548 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $100.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

