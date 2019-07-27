Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered By $3.96 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) SI Increased By 14.2%

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 14.2% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 3.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.2% from 2.74M shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 1 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34 million shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 97.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,348 shares with $112,000 value, down from 86,585 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $74.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.92 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 55.06 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,910 shares to 59,682 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,840 shares and now owns 57,767 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.