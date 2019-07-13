Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Share Value Rose; Td Asset Management Upped Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $742,000 as Stock Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,855 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 47,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “British Regulatory Body Halts Amazon’s Investment In Food Delivery Company Deliveroo – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 15.75M shares. Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.89% or 640,658 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Co reported 353 shares. Blue Edge Lc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Mgmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger And Assoc reported 301 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Communications holds 0.27% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 6.93% or 977,767 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Com has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,864 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd accumulated 7,343 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Wafra holds 19,871 shares. First Utd Retail Bank Trust reported 160 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,840 shares to 57,767 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $116,332 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider ZUCARO ALDO C bought $99,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 106,687 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 13,506 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 224,432 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 18,448 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 640,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn stated it has 38,180 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 496,212 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 534,201 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Franklin Res invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 103,046 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 20,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 187,770 shares. Sei has 363,141 shares. Botty Investors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,615 shares.