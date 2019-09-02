Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.48 Million as Shares Rose; Bsw Wealth Partners Lifted Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding by $450,000

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 228,336 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 142,816 shares to 322,828 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe.

