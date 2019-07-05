Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $3.03 Million; Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,474 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 67,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.91M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 55,145 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,545 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 211,387 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 38,644 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 135,555 shares. American Interest Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Pl Cap Advisors Llc stated it has 7.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 109,923 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 21 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 76,190 shares. Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.98% or 40,066 shares. Moreover, Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% stake. Patriot Financial Group Inc Lp stated it has 996,384 shares or 18.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Midwest Bancorp Rolls Out Share-Repurchase Program – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp announces Fourth Quarter 2017 and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Real-World Data from Guardian(TM) Connect and Sugar.IQ(TM) Reveal Improved Diabetes Outcomes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares to 2,348 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,577 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.