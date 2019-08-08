Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Nli International Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 17,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 11.92M shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,235 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 1.59M shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,236 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated holds 2.12M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) reported 80,769 shares. Monetta Financial Ser has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Colrain Cap Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 121,767 shares. S&Co reported 18,767 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 182,713 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer owns 62,817 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww has 0.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,670 shares to 515,960 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,930 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

