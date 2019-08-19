Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $509,120; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.83 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 5.82 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91 million, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 6.51 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap accumulated 85,648 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Stevens Mngmt LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mai Mngmt invested in 55,840 shares. Sol Communication has 10,977 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 11,133 are held by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co. 3,771 were reported by Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability. Adams Natural Resources Fund accumulated 430,600 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 42,570 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 13,900 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pacific Global Mgmt Co invested in 0.06% or 5,755 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 3.31 million shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 15,086 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 242,379 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $50.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 221,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).