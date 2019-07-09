Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Holds Holding in At&T (T); Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose While Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.80 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 117.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 103,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,456 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 17.73M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,327 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52 million, down from 189,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $211.49. About 116,168 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,755 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York has invested 1.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dodge And Cox has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ima Wealth has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,038 shares. First Limited Partnership has 8.19 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 21.07 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.67% stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com has 251,317 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 164,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Associates Limited has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling And Yahnke Lc owns 179,997 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has 281,822 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Community Retail Bank Of Raymore has invested 6.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Company Na has invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa accumulated 628,466 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 25.42 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 51,650 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 78,526 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 147,487 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin Resources reported 165,160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank has 27,489 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 14,745 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,300 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.45% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 387,024 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.07% or 8,638 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,284 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.61% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc owns 18 shares.