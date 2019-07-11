Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) Upped as Stock Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Lowered by $5.67 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 672,308 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 41,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 1.73 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs Inc has 1,603 shares. Cibc World reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.63% or 2.60M shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware accumulated 0.03% or 3,697 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tributary Management Llc holds 0.04% or 5,700 shares. Oakbrook Lc owns 18,535 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 18,158 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability. Navellier Associates Incorporated has 1.56% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.36% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,429 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wendell David Associate holds 10,769 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 12,289 shares. Coastline Tru Comm has invested 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.80 million for 24.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.