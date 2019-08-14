Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $340,935 as Market Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 2.87M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 369,400 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 442,607 shares. Boltwood Cap accumulated 4,393 shares. Sunbelt reported 5,229 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 22,248 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 81,940 shares. Grimes And reported 0.07% stake. Amarillo Bancorporation accumulated 1,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csu Producer Resource accumulated 5,000 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 76,696 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Company reported 3,712 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares to 43,361 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

