Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Last Week Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Analysts

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,720 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 47,654 shares with $4.80M value, up from 41,934 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $63.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 1.00 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $122 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 122.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $108.0000 115.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $92.0000 101.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $115 New Target: $105 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Accumulate New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $105 Initiates Coverage On

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $101 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Management Ltd Llc holds 1,963 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 589,029 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 161,601 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications holds 5,788 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 36,630 were reported by Btim. Stifel Financial owns 339,645 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 3,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 6,429 shares. 455 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl National Bank. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,891 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc stated it has 4.94 million shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,353 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity. Shares for $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Zuora Inc stake by 20,000 shares to 15,937 valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 11,223 shares and now owns 23,577 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 695,316 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension owns 312,947 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 175 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 19,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 59,663 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 59,544 shares. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Connors Investor Serv owns 105,552 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Architects invested in 65 shares. Greenleaf holds 2,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,000 shares. Garnet Equity Cap holds 4.93% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.04% or 45,172 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 94,239 shares. Montag A And Assocs Incorporated reported 32,700 shares stake. Tobam invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).