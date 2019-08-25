Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Visa (V) Stake by $6.64 Million; First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.38 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 177,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 89,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 267,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 42,333 shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,178 shares. 125,826 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Kennedy Management holds 0.15% or 335,058 shares. International Grp Inc invested in 6,226 shares. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Stieven Cap Advisors LP reported 2.92% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Thb Asset Management reported 0.25% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 470 shares. 125 were reported by Qs Invsts. Heartland Advisors reported 376,287 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 270,990 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 21,186 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 590 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 680 shares.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp Named 2018 Bank & Thrift â€œSm-All Starâ€ by Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy First Internet Bancorp For Current Sale Of 30% Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender to Arizona Commercial Banking Team – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bank Promotes Mike Upton – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,450 are held by Roundview Cap Lc. Chase Counsel reported 3.51% stake. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 18,940 shares. Qcm Cayman, Texas-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 1.26% or 38,007 shares. Bainco International Investors owns 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,279 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 2.84 million shares or 1.7% of the stock. Central Bancshares & Tru reported 58,185 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Co invested in 5,746 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Benin has invested 4.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cumberland holds 0.11% or 2,070 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.06% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested in 0.51% or 331,490 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability has 8,403 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).