Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Lubys (LUB) Market Value Declined, Holder Bandera Partners Has Decreased by $575,933 Its Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 6.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1,287 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean stated it has 11,954 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,890 shares. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 35.40 million shares or 0.95% of the stock. First Wilshire Mngmt reported 2,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 382,642 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 4,633 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wesbanco State Bank invested in 303,759 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 2.14% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 146,248 shares. Westpac has 404,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 10.60M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 3,405 are held by A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 9,504 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,660 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Technology Llc has 285,184 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 13,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). 769,522 were reported by Grace And White Ny. 56,985 are held by Northern Corp. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 284,700 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Blackrock Inc holds 566,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Bank Of Mellon stated it has 22,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153 shares. 2.33 million are held by Bandera Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

