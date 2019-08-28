Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.48 Million; Bridger Management Trimmed Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $4.15 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.36 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 8.45 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 21/05/2018 – AMP LTD AMP.AX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Tops M&A Bank Rankings in Booming Nordic Market; 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares to 2,348 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,361 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).