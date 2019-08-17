Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Visa (V) Holding; Putnam Investments Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1738.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc acquired 42,588 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 45,038 shares with $7.03M value, up from 2,450 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

Putnam Investments Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 21,167 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 496,958 shares with $884.96M value, up from 475,791 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57's average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Class A stake by 149,110 shares to 61,645 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 587,228 shares and now owns 398,275 shares. Andeavor Logistics Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.