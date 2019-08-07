Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped At&T (T) Position By $3.21 Million; Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 117.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc acquired 103,541 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 191,456 shares with $6.00M value, up from 87,915 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $248.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 20.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Hold" rating and $10 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Wedbush maintained it with "Hold" rating and $11 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Tru Com holds 7,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Ltd Com invested in 160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 581,250 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Conning invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.12% or 82,517 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Com holds 0.63% or 179,144 shares. Lucas, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,057 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.52% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 125,110 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 62,000 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,651 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ne accumulated 0.29% or 25,914 shares. Gabelli Com Advisers holds 50,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 18,754 were accumulated by Holt Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Prns Lp.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 2,401 shares to 5,570 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 41,331 shares and now owns 85,342 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,592 activity. 4,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares with value of $39,592 were bought by Tyson Charles E.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $212.99 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rbf Cap Llc holds 44,909 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0% or 2,470 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 49,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Llp invested in 333,681 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,396 shares. Everence Cap owns 11,530 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 9,038 shares. 335,795 are owned by Geode Limited. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 58,139 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Thompson reported 427,964 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio.