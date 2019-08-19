Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped At&T (T) Stake by $3.21 Million; Cree (CREE) Stake Lifted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 774,603 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 117.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 103,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 191,456 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Horrell Mgmt Inc holds 49,442 shares. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc accumulated 61,527 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Us Bancshares De accumulated 4.34M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.19% or 6.21M shares. Jefferies Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 17,819 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited reported 6,925 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.24% or 21,322 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc owns 900,424 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Manhattan accumulated 0.08% or 462,153 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XRAY, PM, CREE – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cree Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cree: Don’t Panic – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cree sells Lighting Products for $310M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cree (CREE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 200,548 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,565 shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).