Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Upped Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Stake by $321,840; Prescott Group Capital Management Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $18.56 during the last trading session, reaching $604.39. About 33,994 shares traded or 137.34% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares to 51,031 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 60,000 shares to 190,300 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 382,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

