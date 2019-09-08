Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $6.66 Million; Kingdon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $16.83 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company's stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA'S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.