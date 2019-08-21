Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Raised Zoetis (ZTS) Position By $572,000; ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (GMBL) SI Increased By 79.17%

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:GMBL) had an increase of 79.17% in short interest. GMBL’s SI was 4,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 79.17% from 2,400 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s short sellers to cover GMBL’s short positions. It closed at $0.488 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,720 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 47,654 shares with $4.80M value, up from 41,934 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 332,334 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc., an online gambling company, focuses on the eSports industry in Canada. The company has market cap of $42.59 million. It is also involved in developing various play for free and real money wagering Websites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.65% below currents $127.08 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. UBS initiated the shares of ZTS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Monday, July 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $12000 target.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Zuora Inc stake by 20,000 shares to 15,937 valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 41,331 shares and now owns 85,342 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

