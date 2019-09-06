Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Declined; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 18,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 124,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, down from 143,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 2.10 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,910 shares to 59,682 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,712 shares to 68,919 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 5,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.09M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.