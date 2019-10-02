Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Visa (V); National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holder Polygon Management LTD Upped Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 223,192 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 228,191 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Conning invested in 0.16% or 28,698 shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 1.63% or 20,315 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 227,700 shares. Horan Capital Management holds 6.56% or 211,242 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 7.08 million shares. Polen Capital Limited Liability has 8.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.54 million shares. Missouri-based Cutter & Com Brokerage has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,034 are held by Intersect Capital Limited Liability Com. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,623 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.02% stake. 144,390 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc invested in 1.95% or 25,899 shares. 25,964 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,182 shares to 17,475 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 156,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 7,257 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 28,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01M shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Street Corp owns 1.71M shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company holds 0% or 511,486 shares in its portfolio. 841,423 were reported by Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 64,307 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 44,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb accumulated 206 shares. North Star Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.02% or 17,630 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 10,660 shares stake. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1,250 shares.