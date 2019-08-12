Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $572,000; Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Stake by $640,976

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 15,166 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 20,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.10M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 47,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 41,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares to 85,342 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,755 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 3,796 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 168,854 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 12,133 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 140,848 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviance Mngmt Lc reported 1,963 shares. Windward Mgmt Co Ca holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 145,195 shares. Ironwood Management Lc reported 7,658 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 1,153 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 19.12M shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6.04M shares. Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Parkside Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 455 shares. Moreover, Stack Fincl Mgmt has 3.79% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Greystone Managed has invested 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.21% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 5,541 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,910 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Asset Management reported 17,536 shares. Natixis holds 98,759 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New England & Management holds 4,315 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,944 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation owns 476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 67,968 shares. Forbes J M And Llp invested 0.15% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In Com (NYSE:AEO) by 48,000 shares to 209,970 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

