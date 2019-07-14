Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $7.09 Million; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holding Held by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 643,952 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. $11,941 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Travers Paul J. 10,000 shares valued at $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. Shares for $23,110 were bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

