Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Stake by $321,840; Market Valuation Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 1,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 75,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, down from 76,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 7,906 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% or 220,657 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 203,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt has 28,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,699 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 190,900 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.61% or 100,000 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 45,836 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 6,232 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 0.23% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 495,127 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 466,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 39,243 shares. Northern holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 396,046 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares to 51,031 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Co invested in 2.44% or 78,979 shares. 27,731 were accumulated by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.07% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 3,955 shares. Zevenbergen Capital holds 492,013 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 43,943 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 13,315 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 828 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt owns 2,353 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 0.67% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,118 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd invested in 0.09% or 8,305 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 6,294 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 7,139 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,985 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

