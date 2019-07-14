Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Decreased Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake By $4.34 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 98.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 430 shares with $75,000 value, down from 25,352 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 21.20 million shares with $564.85M value, down from 21.72 million last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $8.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 4.20 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of stock.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 33,324 shares to 100,474 valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,910 shares and now owns 59,682 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs invested in 0.32% or 6,455 shares. Tobam has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Comerica Bancorp holds 49,620 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated owns 5,591 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sirios Management LP holds 178,004 shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 26,651 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.31% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Llc reported 55,856 shares. St Johns Inv Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Lc has 6,140 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jefferies Grp Limited Com holds 0.03% or 19,080 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of NOV in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.