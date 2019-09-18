Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $4.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Foundry Partners Holding in Citigroup (C) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 31,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 606,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.45M, down from 637,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 2.65 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 10,945 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $358.01. About 101,734 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 116,672 shares to 124,302 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.



Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.15 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,058 shares. 145,615 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys. First Mercantile Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,159 shares. Sei Invs Company owns 44,053 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel owns 24,096 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 170,772 shares. Spinnaker Trust has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Origin Asset Management Llp reported 11,078 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 54,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Scotia Capital has 9,802 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt reported 879 shares. John G Ullman Assocs has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 90,945 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Management Com. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 13,553 shares.



Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 31,192 shares to 328,050 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 65,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.