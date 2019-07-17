Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $3.96 Million; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $980,760

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 1.94 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 10.08M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CELG, BMY, CZR – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Bristol-Myers Squibb In 2019 – Forbes” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday â€” AGN, ABBV, FDX, MSFT, BB – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust holds 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 37,478 shares. Portland Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 240 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sigma Planning has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,220 shares. 238,265 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Roundview Ltd Com holds 29,772 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 2,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 60,257 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca has 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21.75M shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,257 shares. 1.67M are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Washington Trust Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank & Trust has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,720 shares to 47,654 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 30.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 324 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 916,053 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,096 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bluemountain Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Agf holds 0.24% or 162,726 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 27,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 33,459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nuwave Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 608,230 were reported by Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Community Bancorp Na has 290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares to 84,292 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).