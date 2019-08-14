Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Value Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Boosted Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $2.08 Million; Market Value Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 107,401 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 53,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 9.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,384 shares to 13,423 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 4,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,754 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15.82M shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd has 0.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 20,363 shares. 4.05 million were accumulated by Capital Rech Glob. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 2.37% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 140.66 million shares. Maryland-based Marathon Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Geode Cap Llc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.56% or 145,923 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Limited Co has 3.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 450,200 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited accumulated 2,916 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston Family Office Llc has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 12,692 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telemus Capital Limited Liability reported 34,374 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qualcomm Falls After Revenue Miss, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 22,889 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 2,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,400 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 154,153 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bamco reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 26,095 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Saturna Corp holds 832,690 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Monetary Management Group Incorporated has 13,125 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 119,471 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,836 shares.