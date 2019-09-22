Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Position in Home Depot (HD) by $12.52 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 64,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,906 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, down from 59,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 15,904 shares to 141,420 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 35,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.19 million are held by Clearbridge. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 150,300 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 3,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dodge & Cox invested in 53,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.49% or 31,474 shares. 649,161 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Rdl Fincl Inc stated it has 15,530 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Grp has invested 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 37,059 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,652 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Beacon Gru invested in 6,572 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 6,709 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,689 shares to 382,137 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 80,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.91M shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa holds 112,528 shares. Connable Office, Michigan-based fund reported 34,966 shares. Altfest L J reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.97% or 109,339 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northpointe Llc owns 109,165 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 9,189 shares. Btr Cap Management owns 0.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,992 shares. 181,892 were accumulated by Eastern Bancorporation. Cibc Asset reported 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,756 shares. Howard Mgmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 79,192 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.