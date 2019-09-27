Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Aerohive Networks (HIVE) by $321,840 as Share Price Rose; West Oak Capital Has Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $1.57 Million; Stock Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 900,977 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,945 shares to 18,589 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,261 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

