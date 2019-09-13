Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Visa (V) by $305,691 as Valuation Rose; As Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Shares Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Cut Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $712.87. About 100,773 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 4.38 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 31.21 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 31,673 shares to 39,385 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,031 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

