Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $2.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Connors Investor Services Upped Its Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 85,342 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 126,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 2.53 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 26,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 271,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, up from 244,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 5.89 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 44,162 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp has 15,535 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers has 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 54,300 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Burney invested in 0.03% or 8,772 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kanawha Management Llc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Republic Int holds 1.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 877,000 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,150 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 0.12% or 220,607 shares. New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 114,588 are held by Jacobs & Com Ca. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,700 shares. Pettee Investors accumulated 0.13% or 3,621 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares to 100,474 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 39,005 shares to 22,989 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,288 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).