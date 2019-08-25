Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $4.34 Million as Valuation Declined; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Share Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Raised Its Holding

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 1161.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 109,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The hedge fund held 119,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 9,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.01 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS GOING AHEAD WITH PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR; 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 24,922 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,115 shares to 38,918 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 15,970 shares to 45,157 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.