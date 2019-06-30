Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Avenir Has Decreased by $624,663 Its Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 7.42M shares traded or 276.13% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54 million, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancshares N A accumulated 145,348 shares. Carlson Capital accumulated 22,370 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 44,225 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 137,921 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 2.41% or 305,445 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc owns 33,420 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Washington-based First Washington has invested 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru owns 700,808 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 452,324 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 221,797 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.65% or 823,228 shares. Wharton Business Limited Co stated it has 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torray Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 195,038 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company owns 379,978 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) to Expand Access to Real-Time US Equity Market Data – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP holds 2,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 12,585 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 37,519 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 457,274 shares. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 61,423 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Company Nj reported 35,797 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Murphy Cap owns 2,025 shares. Webster Bancshares N A owns 18,075 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 1.81% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bryn Mawr Communications has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.03% or 26,812 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 96,815 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares to 191,456 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).