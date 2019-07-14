Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Rdl Financial Raised Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares to 91,160 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,940 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 39,010 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 137,822 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 11,166 shares. Archon Prtn Limited Com reported 0.33% stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 276 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 147,125 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com reported 33,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Financial Corp In owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 125 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 2,025 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Inc has invested 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 22,736 were accumulated by Girard Prns Limited. Tobam stated it has 13,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 636,874 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bancshares & Tru Ltd has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,850 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 30,002 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust & Mi invested in 1,351 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 19,881 shares. Allstate holds 81,401 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc stated it has 16,846 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,082 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monetary Gru, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,746 shares. 7,886 were accumulated by M Securities. Fincl Advisory Grp accumulated 5,601 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 210,860 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Rmb Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).