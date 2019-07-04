Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.92 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Cs Mckee LP Cut Its Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Augmented Reality Space Peps Up With Tech Giants’ Initiatives – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2019 : BABA, AVP, QQQ, BMS, MSFT, DAN, KHC, BKD, T, AKRX, INTC, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 178,950 shares to 356,900 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 202,442 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Ashfield Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.38% or 338,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.82M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated accumulated 128,807 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc invested in 0.1% or 1,935 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt holds 2.09% or 42,119 shares. 260,132 are held by Wilsey Asset. Hyman Charles D holds 230,435 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Mgmt Llc invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sound Shore Management Ct holds 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.24 million shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.69M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Com accumulated 549,976 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne reported 112,476 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,541 shares to 191,456 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Under-the-Radar Stories in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Dig Deeper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.