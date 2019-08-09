Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $6.66 Million; Bruce & Co Raised Allstate (ALL) Holding by $545,200

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 477,309 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 5,077 shares. Invesco Ltd has 3.86M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 5,268 were accumulated by Kcm Limited Liability Company. Daiwa Sb reported 10,400 shares. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,154 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,500 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 11,266 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 1.57 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 56,450 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Chicago Equity Partners Llc has 4,890 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.66% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,820 shares to 24,940 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,420 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2,958 shares stake. Centurylink Management Com has invested 1.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.79% or 4.97M shares. Welch And Forbes Lc invested in 0.99% or 319,349 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt reported 3,492 shares. South Street Limited holds 8,980 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.08% or 930 shares. Alps accumulated 0.01% or 15,743 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 25,264 shares. Regentatlantic Cap owns 79,242 shares. Rockland Trust Co accumulated 172,068 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,638 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 59,178 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated reported 73,449 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 231,643 shares.

