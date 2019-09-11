Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Boosted by $14.70 Million Its Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 5.32M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 1.31 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares to 85,342 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 875,000 shares to 517,500 shares, valued at $92.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 700,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,804 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB).

