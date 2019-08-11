Nelnet (NNI) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Select Equity Group LP Decreased Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake By $101.28 Billion

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 65.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 826,004 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 444,167 shares with $54.46 billion value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 221,165 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Nelnet, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Barclays Public Ltd owns 11,654 shares. Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 391,384 shares. 1,419 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Parametric Assocs reported 75,379 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 4,425 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc stated it has 76,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney Company owns 0.01% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 3,715 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated owns 53,104 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 8,503 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Aqr Management Limited Company holds 78,458 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Cna Fincl stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the company's student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.

Select Equity Group Lp increased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 367,412 shares to 4.48 million valued at $431.62B in 2019Q1. It also upped Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) stake by 468,809 shares and now owns 2.48M shares. Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 45,215 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 271,061 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 5,608 are owned by Cibc World. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 16,277 shares. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 35,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Lc holds 0.28% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 244,371 shares. 3,400 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr owns 7,227 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 1,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $438,615 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million. On Tuesday, February 12 Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 20,850 shares. $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.18 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.