Nelnet (NNI) to pay $0.18 on Sep 13, 2019; Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communication services and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer clients in the state of Alaska. The company has market cap of $93.15 million. The Company’s services include voice and broadband services; and IT managed services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business customers. It has a 24.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business clients comprise small and medium businesses; larger enterprises; government customers.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. for 410,000 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1.74 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 779,400 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the company's student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.