Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

As Credit Services businesses, Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 61 2.70 N/A 3.79 16.52 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PPDAI Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nelnet Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nelnet Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% are Nelnet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Nelnet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nelnet Inc. beats PPDAI Group Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.