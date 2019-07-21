Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A)

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 57 2.41 N/A 5.51 11.03 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 67 4.49 N/A 8.76 7.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nelnet Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nelnet Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.5% of Nelnet Inc. shares and 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. About 10.4% of Nelnet Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 5.92% 5.15% 14.95% 18.33% 2.6% 16.2% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Nelnet Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.