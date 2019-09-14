Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Touches $68.78 High on Sep, 14; SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (SAFLF) SI Decreased By 2.56%

SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF) had a decrease of 2.56% in short interest. SAFLF’s SI was 209,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.56% from 214,900 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 524 days are for SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF)’s short sellers to cover SAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.0696 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reached all time high today, Sep, 14 and still has $72.91 target or 6.00% above today’s $68.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.72 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $72.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $163.32 million more. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 101,461 shares traded or 46.17% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Net $113.9M; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Nelnet, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,172 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 22,052 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 24,938 are held by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Bogle Ltd Partnership De reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Morgan Stanley holds 4,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 8,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 2.43 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.16% or 22,080 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 105,500 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Cna accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the company's student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.