Nelnet Inc. (NNI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Contrasting side by side

Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 58 2.67 N/A 3.79 16.52 Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.81 N/A 11.56 8.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capital One Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nelnet Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nelnet Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nelnet Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Capital One Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nelnet Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Capital One Financial Corporation has an average target price of $106.5, with potential upside of 24.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nelnet Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 92.2%. Insiders held 11.3% of Nelnet Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. has weaker performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.